Justin Bieber Upsets Selena Gomez Fans On Instagram With Throwback Photo Of Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber shared an old photo of himself and his wife days ago.

Justin Bieber shared a throwback photo of himself and wife Hailey Baldwin on Instagram last week, as The Inquisitr reported, and a short time after doing so, he faced tons of backlash from fans of his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

According to a September 29 report from Elle Australia, Bieber’s photo was upsetting to many because it was taken around the time that he and Gomez were dating. As fans well know, Bieber and Gomez began dating one another when they were just teens and continued to spend time with one another throughout their late teens and early 20s.

After Bieber shared his photo and told his fans and followers that the moment was where it all began for himself and Baldwin, despite his past romance with Gomez, many pointed out that if the photo was truly taken where it all began, he had allegedly betrayed Gomez.

“First of all, at this age, you were in love with [Selena Gomez],” one person wrote.

“How could you do this to [Selena]????” another asked.

“I hate [you] for this,” said a third.

Bieber and Gomez’s relationship was loved by their many fans, and for years, they were known as “Jelena.”

Bieber and Gomez most recently dated one another at the end of 2017 into the start of 2018 after Gomez split from her former boyfriend, The Weeknd. Then, in spring of 2018, just after splitting from Gomez, Bieber moved on with Baldwin and asked her to marry him during a trip to the Bahamas in July.

Months later, Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

Bieber and Baldwin didn’t celebrate their marriage with a wedding when they tied the knot in New York City last year, but tonight, they are scheduled to say “I do” in front of their family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina.

As The Daily Mail reported on September 30, Bieber and Baldwin were seen taking part in their rehearsal dinner on Sunday night. According to the report, Bieber and Baldwin threw a cocktail party for 36 of their guests on Sunday night at Moreland Landing, which is a small banquet hall near the five-star resort where their wedding is set to take place.

In photos shared by the outlet, Bieber and Baldwin, who was dressed in all white, were seen arriving at the venue with their guests on small boats with heart flags waving in the wind.