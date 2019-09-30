Devon Windsor Sizzles In Seriously Skimpy Bikini Bottoms Alongside Lorena Rae In New Photo

The Victoria's Secret model left little to the imagination in her skimpy bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor seriously sizzled in a hot new bikini snap shared to social media. The flawless model showed a whole lot of skin as she modeled a two-piece from her line of swimwear, Devon Windsor Swim, as she hit the beach with fellow model Lorena Rae for a recent professional shoot.

In the new photo posted to the swimwear line’s official Instagram account on September 29, Windsor strut around the beach in a pair of tiny bottoms made up of a pretty tiny piece of white material with a black tie that stretched across her hips for a high-waisted look that showcased her mile-long legs.

Devon paired the look with a matching white bikini top, covering a little more of her top-half with the high-neck crop-top style top that showed off her flat and toned tummy.

The engaged star (her fiance Johnny Dex proposed earlier this year) had her long blonde hair wet and flowing down, while she also sported a pair of goggles on her head for the fun beach shoot.

Devon was almost twinning with Lorena as they hit the beach together. She sported the one-piece version of the white bikini look, rocking a cut-out swimsuit that showed off her own toned middle with circular holes on either side of her torso and a black bow in the center.

Rae also wore goggles on her head, slicking her long hair back as they strutted along the sand while showing off their very best model poses.

Windsor herself commented on the upload on the swimwear’s official page, posting two explosion emoji in the comments section.

The star often plays designer and model for the brand, which officially launched earlier this year, as snaps often pop up on social media of the gorgeous blonde beauty in her stylish bikini and one-piece looks.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, she was recently showing a little skin in a revealing cut-out polka-dot strapless swimsuit in another photo shared to social media which showed off her assets as she posed for the camera.

Shortly after that, the supermodel had pulses racing once again as she stripped down to her robe while hitting Paris for Fashion Week in a photo shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Earlier this year, Windsor opened up about the inspiration behind her line of swimwear to Us Weekly, as she admitted that she wanted to design pieces for all body shapes and sizes.

“I had so many different styles and so many different women that I was trying to capture and design for,” Windsor explained to the site.