Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Fit Physique And Famous Curves In Skimpy White Intimates

Abby Dowse is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Monday, September 30, the Instagram sensation got temperatures soaring on her page with a sizzling new selfie that gave her fans more than one thing to talk about. The newest addition to her feed saw Abby leaning up against a white wall, and despite her face not making it into the frame of the shot, all 1.4 million of her followers had no doubt that the incredible body they were looking at belonged to the blond bombshell.

The Aussie beauty put her famous curves on display in a new set from Lounge Underwear — a favorite among Instagram models that, judging by the reaction of her millions of fans, Abby certainly did justice to. The bra and panties combo was simple, with no frilly lace materials or strappy designs, but rather a basic white cotton set that highlighted the babe’s hourglass silhouette in all the right ways.

Abby’s look consisted of a sexy triangle-style bralette that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. The white piece nearly resembled a bikini top and had a daring, plunging neckline that left more than an eyeful of cleavage completely on display for her fans to ogle in. Underneath her bosom, a thick logo band wrapped tight around the top of her rib cage, accentuating the stunner’s trim torso.

On her lower half, Abby sported a pair of matching panties that took her barely-there ensemble to the next level. The number was of a thong style and had a dangerously high-cut design that provided as little coverage as possible, though the NSFW display hardly seemed to be a problem with her audience. The model’s curvaceous hips and bronzed, toned legs quickly became one of the highlights of the shot, while the same logo waistband sat high on her hips to attention to her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

As an extra layer, the babe added a thin white cover-up, though the garment was worn completely open and slunk down her shoulders, barely able to do its job. Abby also added a stack of gold necklaces for a bit of bling and adorned her fingers with rings. Her blond tresses fell far down her back, with a few pieces barely making it in to the snap.

The new post on the model’s feed was an instant hit with her massive following. The snap racked up over 11,000 likes in just six hours since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds have already flocked to the comment section to shower the beauty with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are built better than a skyscraper,” one person wrote, while another said that Abby had the “perfect bronzed body.”

“Honestly, you just amaze me everyday,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has shown some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell slipped into another set of intimates from Lounge Underwear just a few days ago. This time, though, the pieces were of a purple lace material that popped against her bronzed skin, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.