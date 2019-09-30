Demi Rose Busts Out Of Tiny Pink Top While Flaunting Plump Lips On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby continues to stun on social media. The model likely got the pulses of her followers racing over the weekend when she posted some new photos and videos to her Instagram story for fans to enjoy.

In one video, Demi is seen lying on a bed on top of gold sheets. She donned a skimpy baby pink top, which boasted spaghetti straps and a low cut to show off her massive cleavage. The model also used a filter to give herself some freckles and plaster pink dollar signs all over her face.

Mawby had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell all around her head and on top of the sheets. She accessorized with a thick silver chain and cross pendant around her neck.

Demi also rocked a full face of makeup for the snaps, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and darkened eyebrows. She added long lashes, pink eye shadow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a lavender color on her noticeably plump lips to complete the glam looks.

The model gave a sultry stare into the camera for the selfie, proving why her over 10.3 million followers love her so much.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi works hard to keep her model body looking good and staying healthy. She has opened up about her healthy lifestyle in the past, admitting that it’s not always easy for her to maintain her diet.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” Demi told The Daily Mail.

Mawby also revealed that her body type is not ideal for a model, but that she keeps her figure in check with discipline, confessing that she usually won’t even eat cake on her birthday.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy!” Mawby dished.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Demi Rose’s sexy photos by following the model on her Instagram account.