‘One Piece’ Episode 904 Hints At Three Beast Pirates Headliners Going Up Against Luffy, Zoro, And Okiku

One Piece Episode 904, which is titled “Luffy Rages! Rescue Otama from Danger!,” started with Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and Okiku engaging in another commotion at Bakura Town after beating the greatest yokozuna in the Land of Wano, Urashima. After claiming victory in the sumo wrestling match, Luffy asked the people if they knew who is the boss of Bakura Town. While Luffy was talking, most of the people recognized Zoro as the man who was being accused of killing the magistrate.

The innocent citizens started to get scared and distance themselves from the outsiders, while the subordinates of Emperor Kaido tried to capture Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku. One of them decided to contact Beast Pirates Headliner Basil Hawkins, who immediately asked if Zoro was accompanied by a man with a straw hat in his neck. Hawkins told them that they were already on their way and warned them not to fight the Straw Hat Pirates.

Instead of letting Luffy do anything he wants, the Beast Pirates were left with no choice but to deal with him. One Piece Chapter 904 featured Luffy using the sword he stole from Tenguyama Hitetsu in their battle against Emperor Kaido’s underlings. As expected, Luffy doesn’t know how to use the sword properly. Though the sword is in his hands, Luffy was fighting the enemies using his arms and legs.

One Piece Chapter 904 also showed Zoro and Okiku teaming up against the Beast Pirates. At first, Okiku was hesitant to fight, asking Zoro to protect her. However, after seeing her cut Urashima’s topknot, Zoro knew that Okiku isn’t an ordinary woman and could defend herself. Despite being outnumbered, it only took a few minutes before Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku defeated all the enemies.

Luffy resumed finding his friend Otama, and after calling the name “Ball-de-boo!” numerous times, he finally met the boss of Bakura Town, Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem. Holdem got mad at Luffy after learning that he was the one who sent Urashima flying to his mansion. After the incident, Holdem’s mansion was destroyed and set on fire.

Holdem told Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku not to move or he will order the lion in his stomach to devour Otama’s body. Instead of being worried about Otama’s situation, Luffy looked amazed after seeing a man with a lion in his stomach for the first time in his life.

While Luffy and Holdem were having a negotiation, two other Beast Pirates Headliners who live in Bakura Town would also join the commotion. One Piece Episode 904 featured Hawkins arriving at the entrance of Bakura Town and Speed, a Beast Pirates Headliner who ate the horse SMILE devil fruit, near the location of Holdem mansion. The upcoming episode of One Piece is expected to show Hawkins and Speed teaming up with Holdem in taking down Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku.