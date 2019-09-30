Ariel Winter Gives Instagram A Curve Overload In Cupped Bodycon Dress & Fans Are In Love

Ariel Winter’s 2019 Emmy Awards dress had yet to make its Instagram debut. The Modern Family actress may have made The Inquisitr’s headlines for donning a super-tight and red bodycon dress with cupped and curve-flaunting aspects to the high-profile event, but fans hadn’t yet had the chance to personally leave Ariel their feedback on the look.

The 21-year-old took to social media last night in her sexy number, although Ariel did appear to have opted out of showing its ankle-length finish. Rather, Ariel appeared snapped from the knees up, although the image hadn’t failed on delivering those flawless curves.

Fans are in love.

“Woah. Damn,” one fan told the star.

“Wow you look stunning” was another comment.

“You looked stunning last night! But you always do” was a comment that actually got a reply from Ariel herself, with the actress showing gratitude and sending a compliment back.

“Damn” was all that one user could seem to manage.

“Sheesh” seemed to see a similar response.

“Stunning as always. You’re definitely a beautiful, classy lady,” one user told the brunette.

As to the many, many other comments leaving the star and her look the thumbs-up, these just seemed too plentiful to chronicle. Ariel’s post racked up over 260,000 likes in the space of 12 hours, with the same time frame bringing over 1,200 fans into the post’s comments section.

It’s worth remembering that social media hasn’t always been so kind when it comes to Ariel. The star’s weight loss revelations came in a rocky format as a troll left harsh (and misspelled) words, as The Blast reports.

“Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds [sic],” they wrote.

Of course, Ariel does not come as the kind to tolerate such comments. The actress clapped back with an honest admission of what was behind her weight loss, although her words came with some fierce humor, putting the troll in their place.

“My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it,” Ariel quipped.

As to celebrities showcasing their red carpet looks on social media, it’s become somewhat of a standard. Whether it’s the Kardashian-Jenners or music’s biggest faces, the dress will make a headline in two ways. First, the media outlets chronicle the look straight from the event, then the celebrity gets the mania going on Instagram.

