Hilde Osland Smolders In Golden Light Wearing A Sheer, Rhinestone-Encrusted Dress

Hilde Osland is known for flaunting her figure in tiny bikinis. On Monday, the beauty took things in another direction and delighted her fans with a double post in which she rocked a glamorous look in a sheer dress adorned with iridescent rhinestones.

On its own, the dress left little to the imagination. However, Hilde wore a nude bra and panty set underneath the dress to keep the photo safe to show on Instagram. Even still, the blond beauty looked gorgeous in the ensemble.

The first snap captured Hilde from behind. She struck a post that not only showed off her booty, but also her small waist and voluptuous chest. The second photo was a close up of Hilde from the front. The blond beauty wore a full face of makeup, and her long hair was up in a messy bun. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

Hilde stood a against a blank wall in the photos. Light from the setting — or rising — sun created a golden, glowing ambience to the shots. The rhinestones sparkled in the light, creating an almost magical look. Bathed in the warm light, Hilde looked stunning — and her 1.4 million followers took notice of it.

“You kill me,” commented one fan.

One admirer told Hilde that she looked “breathtaking,” while another told Hilde the look was “absolutely amazing.”

“You sparkle naturally!” one fan quipped.

“So gorgeous, no matter what you do or what you wear,” another follower wrote.

Hilde does seem to look stunning in everything she puts on her body. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the beauty rocked a tiny white bikini.

Monday’s post was a little different from what Hilde has usually shared of late in that she was inside. Fans of the Norwegian beauty will know that she seems to prefer sharing photos of her outside. Most of her recent shots have shown her at the beach wearing sexy swimwear. But she is also a fan of booty shorts and crop tops that highlight her figure.

Hilde appears to be in Australia at the moment. She recently shared a few posts in which she was excited that spring was on it’s way.

While the temperatures may be cooling in the United States, it looks like fans can count on Hilde to share sexy summer snaps as the winter months roll in.

Fans wanting to see what Hilde will share next can follow her Instagram account.