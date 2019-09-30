Elizabeth Gillies’ Sexy Bathing Suit Snaps Upstaged By Her Adorable Dog

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies uploaded several sexy bathing suit snaps to Instagram, but it was one photo in particular that caught the eyes of her followers and led to the actress being upstaged by her adorable dog, Otis.

The actress, who said she was in Atlanta, Georgia, was pictured in a white one-piece bathing suit with strategic cutouts and a low-cut front, showing off her ample assets. Along for the ride was her pup, a favorite of the actress’s followers, who always appears to put on the cutest faces when he takes a photo with his stunning dog mom.

Otis, Gillies’ adorable French Bulldog, stood straight and tall alongside his mother for the photo, which was both adorable and hilarious at the same time. The canine was given his own camouflage by his mother, who covered his private parts with a strategically-placed shamrock sticker.

Gillies’ Instagram fans love when she posts photos of the cute canine to her social media page. In fact, fans love Otis so much that he has his own Instagram account created by the actress, where she shares even more pics of the cute animal.

While some fans were focused on the dog, it was Gillies’ Dynasty co-star, Maddison Brown, who took the time to comment on the actress’s spectacular figure.

“I’m curious, how does it feel to have such great boobs?” Brown asked.

Gillies quipped, “No, Maddison. For the last time, you may not touch them.”

One fan of the Dynasty star called Gillies “a true queen” in the photo’s caption, while another stated, “A mother and son, we have no choice but to stan.”

Still another social media commenter called the actress an “icon.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is not the first time the actress has shown off her fine form on the social media site. She regularly shares snaps of her outfits, both casual and classy, for fans to admire and comment on.

Gillies began her career in the entertainment business on Broadway, alongside longtime pal Ariana Grande as Lucy in the stage production of the show 13. She and Grande then co-starred in the smash hit Nickelodeon series Victorious beginning in 2010. The actress has also been seen in the television series The Black Donnellys and as a voice actor in the animated series Winx Club, where she played Daphne.

Fans of the actress can catch Gillies in her role as Fallon Carrington on Dynasty, which returns for a third season on October 11 on The CW.