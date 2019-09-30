Kendall Jenner Slays In Tight Strapless Dress While She Bowls A Perfect Strike

Kendall Jenner stunned in a skintight dress on social media over the weekend, and she likely impressed her followers while showing off her serious bowling skills.

On Sunday, Kendall took to her Instagram story to post a video of herself rocking a tight white dress with yellow and black accents. The strapless ensemble flaunted her tiny waist, toned arms, ample cleavage, and long, lean legs.

The model stood in a bowling alley and held a ball before wowing everyone around her by throwing a perfect strike right down the middle and knocking down every pin.

Kendall wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back. She accessorized her look with a pair of dangling gold earrings and some white sneakers.

Kendall also sported a full face of makeup in the video, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

After she bowled the strike, onlookers in the background could be heard cheering as Kendall smiled and danced around while shaking her curvy booty in celebration.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t reveal where she was, or who she was with. She simply dropped the video of herself rocking her skills without context.

Jenner may have been flying solo at the event as she’s reportedly single. However, she has plenty of admirers, including famous YouTube star, Jake Paul, who recently opened up about wanting a high-profile relationship with someone like Kendall.

MTV reports that Jake recently talked about the topic with Kim Kardashian’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban on his Food God podcast. Paul asked Cheban if he would have a chance with Jenner, and he likely didn’t like the answer he received.

“If you did date Kendall, the next day you would skydive off the Empire State Building. That wouldn’t work for her,” Jonathan told Jake during the interview.

However, Paul seemingly isn’t giving up on the idea, revealing that he’s much different in real life than how people perceive him to be on the internet.

“When you meet me in real life, I’m not the person you see on the internet. Maybe if I get her in a conversation, we’ll see what happens. I’m just ready for the high-profile relationship,” Jake stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life by following the Victoria’s Secret Angel on Instagram.