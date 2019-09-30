Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Take Kids To Disneyland Amid Demi Moore Scandal

It’s been a rocky week for the Kutcher-Kunis household, so it makes sense the power couple decided to cool things down by taking their kids to a fun family trip to Disneyland.

Ashton Kutcher saw his name being dragged by ex-wife Demi Moore when she released her new memoir, Inside Out, on September 24. The book contained a series of bombshell revelations about their eight-year relationship, and as The Inquisitr previously reported, the Jobs star did not come out of the whole scandal looking great.

It appears that the actor decided to take his mind off the situation by taking his wife, former That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, and their two kids — daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri — to what is perhaps one of the most joyful places ever. According to Hollywood Life, the family were spotted looking happy as they went on some of the park’s most iconic rides, including It’s A Small World, the Mad Tea Party cups, and Dumbo.

They were also seen snapping a selfie with Mickey Mouse, which was perhaps one of the most exciting moments for the little ones. The pair looked casual in their respective attires, with Aston proving he keeps up with fashion trends by rocking a denim-on-denim look that consisted of a pair of dark jeans, a black T-shirt, and a denim jacket over it. He also sported some comfy gray sneakers, a black baseball cap, and a pair of cool shades.

Mila rocked her freshly-dyed blond hair, which is likely for a role, styling her locks in a low ponytail. The 36-year-old looked like the coolest mom on Earth in a white T-shirt with black stripes, a pair of skinny jeans, and some classic white Converses. She had a jacket tied around her waist and carried a little black purse as well, keeping a low profile with the help of a matching black baseball cap.

Wyatt, who is turning 5 on October 1, was dressed perfectly for the occasion, rocking a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, pink leggings, and a cute pink floral dress. She looked like the coolest kid on the block in her pink Vans, and she skipped around in excitement as she held her mommy’s hand. Her 2-year-old brother got the full VIP treatment as he was held by daddy Ashton, who carried the toddler around when he was tired.

The couple were also lucky enough to have the help of a Disneyland usher, who helped them navigate the craziness that is the popular theme park. Their fun trip comes just days after Demi’s memoir dropped, and they seemed happy to just be able to enjoy some quality family time away from all the Hollywood drama.