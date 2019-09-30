Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking Hot In Minuscule White Bikini, Embraces ‘Weekend Vibes’

Pint-sized rapper Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers recently by sharing a sizzling double Instagram update in which she was wearing very little at all.

The curvaceous rapper and television personality, best known for her role on MTV’s Ridiculousness, shared two shots of herself in a minuscule white bikini by the brand Montce Swim. In the first snap, Chanel stood on a pier or walkway overlooking a body of water. A boat was visible towards the shore, indicating that the water was likely larger than a swimming pool, but it seemed still, clean, and a deep blue.

Chanel rocked a pair of white bikini bottoms with a ruffle detail that drew attention to her slim waist. The bottoms were a cheeky style that flaunted plenty of skin, and her curvaceous legs were on full display in the look. The white bikini top she wore was a halter style, with one strap of white fabric stretching across the back and the other tying around her neck. She accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings and some sunglasses, and had her hair pulled up in a messy bun.

In the second snap, Chanel turned towards the camera and showed off the scandalous front of her swimsuit. Rather than a traditional triangle style bikini, the bikini top consisted of two narrow strips of white fabric that were barely wide enough to cover the NSFW portions of her ample assets. She posed with one hand on her thigh and the other pushing her glasses up, flaunting her curves for the camera.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 135,000 likes within just 14 hours. Though Chanel shared her “weekend vibes” post on Sunday, many followers were still feeling her vibe.

“Yes you look amazing,” one follower commented.

Another fan stated in the comments section that Chanel was “the baddest.”

Loading...

“A true queen in her natural environment,” another fan said.

“I think I’m in love,” one follower added.

Chanel isn’t afraid to mix things up when it comes her beauty look. While her blondish-brown locks were up in a messy bun for her most recent posts, she has also shared snaps where she was rocking platinum blonde hair, shorter brown hair, and even sleek dark blue hair for a while.

The beauty is a street style queen who isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves and show off her petite physique in a wide variety of looks, from jeans and tiny tanks to barely-there swimsuits.