Bindi Irwin Says ‘Yes To The Dress’ For Wedding To Chandler Powell, His Romantic Response

Newly-engaged conservationist and Dancing with the Stars Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin revealed in a new Instagram post that she has “said yes to the dress” in preparation for her wedding to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell. However, it was his romantic response that has provided Instagram users with their feel-good moment of the day.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin teased a snippet of what her gown looks like in a photo where she once again showed off her stunning ring from Powell, as well as what appears to be the sleeve of the dress she has chosen to take her vows in.

The photo shows a sleeve from her wrist to her forearm, showing off delicate lacework with a floral and scroll design on her left arm. The bottom of the sleeve also showed off a tiny addition of fringe to show off Irwin’s hands and her stunning engagement ring.

While the title alludes to perhaps Irwin being in New York City’s famed bridal gown and accessories store Kleinfeld, where the TLC series Say Yes to the Dress is filmed, it was not revealed in the photo’s caption if that is where the young woman purchased her dress. In the photo, rows of beautiful bridal gowns were displayed hanging behind her.

In the comments section of the photo, where fans were thrilled to see that Irwin had chosen her gown, Powell had this to say about his soon-to-be wife’s choice.

“You’re going to be so beautiful,” he remarked of how he imagined Irwin to be on the day they are legally pronounced man and wife. “I can’t wait!”

Fans responded to Powell’s comment by stating the following.

“No peeking Chandler,” said one follower of Irwin, who alluded to the tradition of the groom not seeing his future bride’s dress before their wedding day.

“Yes she is,” said another fan of how stunning the gorgeous young woman will likely look the day she ties the knot with Powell.

The 21-year-old has been very busy planning for her wedding to Powell since saying yes to his proposal on her birthday, July 24, at the Australia Zoo.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Irwin announced her engagement via Instagram with a series of photos and a caption where the wildlife conservationist wrote that she said “yes” and “forever” to the love of her life.

Irwin said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her younger brother Robert will walk her down the aisle, taking the proud place of her late father, Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died in September 2006 after a stingray pierced his heart during the filming of a documentary. Irwin was only 8-years-old at the time of her father’s death. The television star said she believes watching his son present his sister to Powell on her wedding day would have been something her father would have wanted.

Another special moment during the wedding reception will belong to her mother, Terri Irwin.

Loading...

“I think, if I was going to do a dance, it would be with my mom. My mom and I are so close. She’s my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description,” Irwin said to Entertainment Tonight. “So I think, when the time comes, Robert will walk me down the aisle, [Chandler and I] will have our wonderful moment and I’ll have my dance with mom. I think that would be wonderful.”

Bindi Irwin met Chandler Powell when the former professional wakeboarder was visiting the Australia Zoo with his family six years ago when she was just 15-years-old. The Irwin clan run the animal sanctuary and live on the property. Powell now works with the Irwins at the Australia Zoo in Queensland.

The couple has not announced an official wedding date as yet.