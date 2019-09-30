Bulgarian Bombshell Yanita Yancheva Puts Her Curves On Display In Tiny Pink Undies

Yanita Yancheva was pretty in pink in her latest Instagram update. The blond bombshell kicked off the week with a flirty snap that got the attention of her fans.

In the post, Yanita wore a set of pink underwear that highlighted of her fabulous figure. The bra featured a plunging neckline that called attention to her cleavage. The thong bottoms featured high-cut straps that sat high on Yanita’s hips, showing off her curvy bottom. On display was the model’s hourglass shape, toned thighs, and smooth skin. Yanita wore a large, white shirt loosely around her elbows to add a sexy vibe to the feminine look.

Yanita stood next to a white sofa in the photo. She struck a pose with one foot propped on the sofa while looking at something out of view. She held an apple up to her mouth and flashed a flirty smile looking as though she was about to take a bite from the fruit. The beauty looked fresh-faced with light and natural makeup. She wore her straight hair down behind her shoulders.

In the post’s caption, Yanita plugged the Body Engineers brand of underwear she was wearing. Her fans seemed to pay more attention to how she looked rather than what she wore. The post racked up more than 12,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“What a beautiful hottie,” commented one fan.

Another follower told Yanita she looked great, giving her the thumbs-up emoji.

“Beautiful and sexy,” one admirer said about the snap.

Those are two words commonly used to describe how Yanita looks in her Instagram posts, which often showcase her fit physique. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, Yanita recently put her hard abs on display wearing a sexy crop top and a pair of undies.

Yanita’s Instagram page features quite a few snaps of her modeling a variety of clothing that highlight her incredible body.

The mother of one is dedicated to fitness. On her website, the Bulgarian-born beauty offers a variety of fitness plans for anyone interested in getting in shape. She even offers a pregnancy app for women. She said that she is honored that so many women trust her to help them achieve their goals.

“I love travelling [sic] and I feel perfect working as a fitness model, influencer and someone who is inspiring others to follow a healthy way of life.”

Fans wanting to keep up with Yanita can follow her Instagram account.