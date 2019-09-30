‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Sweet Family Photo Celebrating Fall Fun After Vacation Drama

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is the mom of three young boys. Over the weekend, the mom of three took to Instagram to post an adorable fall themed family photo for National Sons Day.

In the photo, Kail is wearing fall colors, sporting a white sweater with an orange-and-brown stripe along with a pair of denim-colored shorts. She completes the look with gold sandals, a brown purse, and a pair of sunglasses. She wears her long blond hair tied back in a ponytail. She holds her youngest son, Lux, in her arms while her oldest son, Isaac, and middle son, Lincoln, stand beside her. The family stands in front of an inflatable scarecrow sitting on an inflatable pumpkin. Kail and her three sons all smile for the camera.

The photo was posted after Kail took to Twitter to talk about some vacation drama.

“It’s always funny to me when kids dads go on trips and either don’t invite their son or invite their son & not take them. we are 2/3 right now,” Kail tweeted.

After some followers called out her tweet and pointed out that she has taken vacations without her kids, she clarified what she was talking about.

“I never said they shouldn’t do a vacay without their kids. But when you tell your kid you’re taking tnem [sic] and you don’t that’s a problem for me.”

Kailyn didn’t go into any more detail, but it is clear she wasn’t happy with the current situation. Despite the vacation drama, she and her sons appeared to be having a fantastic time in the fall picture she posted.

The mom of three was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship between her and her oldest son’s father did not work out, though, and she eventually moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. The two married and had one child together, their son Lincoln. The two divorced and Kailyn moved on with her on again, off again boyfriend Chris Lopez. The two share Kail’s youngest son, Lux.

Kail has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tuesday night’s new episode of the show will show Kailyn being confronted with her ex-husband’s new engagement. However, in the preview, Kail hints that her ex has been cheating on his fiance.

The new episode of Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday night on MTV.