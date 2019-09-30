Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans And Husband David Eason Take Fun-Filled Family Vacation To Nashville

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been making the most of family time since their children were returned to their care back in July. The family recently took a fun-filled fall trip to Nashville, Tennessee, and the former Teen Mom 2 star shared some candid snaps of the trip with her fans on social media.

Jenelle shared a photo of the couple’s four kids standing in front of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum. Their outfits were color coordinated, with the kids wearing blue shirts and tan pants. With the photo, she wrote that the family were taking a vacation for fall break.

The former reality show star then shared a few more photos of the kids at the museum on Instagram and wrote about what a great time they had.

“Yesterday we took the kids to the #MusicansHallOfFame in #Nashville and the kids had a blast! They learned about all different musicians of the past and played in their own band! Glad they have a passion for music.”

One photo showed the kids standing on a stage holding microphones. Jace, Kaiser, and Maryssa all had microphones in their hands while Jenelle stood on stage looking on while holding daughter Ensley. Jenelle shared a photo of her husband and his daughter, Maryssa, singing into a microphone together. Another sweet snap showed Ensley and Kaiser playing around while Jace and Maryssa played the drums in another photo.

For nearly a decade, Jenelle shared her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. Earlier this year, though, MTV cut ties with the mom of three and her family. Despite being replaced on the reality show by Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle insists that “no doors have been closed.” Jenelle explained in an interview with Hollywood Life that her mother, Barbara Evans, who also appeared on the show, has been in contact with producers.

“I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said you guys just have an open contract right now, and that no doors have been closed,” Jenelle said her mother told her.

The network cut ties with Jenelle earlier this year after an incident where her husband reportedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget, after it nipped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Following the incident, CPS removed the couple’s children from their home. Jenelle and David spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody of their kids. The kids were returned to the couple’s care just before the Fourth of July.

While Jenelle Evans isn’t appearing on Teen Mom 2 this season, fans can tune in to catch up with the rest of the cast Tuesday nights on MTV.