Catelynn Lowell Asks Husband If He Wants To ‘Make Another’ Baby After Posting New Video Of Daughter Vaeda

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have two children at home, but are they going to have another one in the near future? Over the weekend, Catelynn shared a video of the couple’s youngest daughter, Vaeda, trying to crawl and hinted on Twitter that she and her husband should “make another” baby.

The video posted to Instagram shows baby Vaeda on the floor attempting to crawl. While the 7-month-old can’t crawl just yet, she is able to scoot around a bit. In the video, she looks at the camera and smiles as she moves along the floor.

“We have a scooter so I’m sure we r gonna crawl soon,” Cate wrote along with the video.

The video was also tweeted out by Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, then shared it and added, “We make such cute babies babe!”

Replying to her husband, Catelynn teased, “Yeah we do!!!! Wanna make another.”

Together, the couple have had three children together. Fans first met the two when they were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, they found out they were expecting their first child together. Catelynn and Tyler made the hard decision to place their daughter up for adoption on the show nearly a decade ago. Following the show, they continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG. Fans watched as the couple’s relationship faced ups and downs.

On New Year’s Day 2015, Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their second child, a daughter named Novalee. Later that year, Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot. In September 2018, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler were expecting another child together. They welcomed baby Vaeda in February 2019.

Catelynn has been open about the fact that the couple want to have more children together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom opened up to Radar Online earlier this month about having another baby with her husband.

“Yes, we definitely want to try for a boy. We are thinking of trying when Vaeda is like one or two years old.”

Catelynn and Tyler are still sharing their lives on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG. The most recent season wrapped up recently and fans are waiting for the release of a new season. Until then, fans can catch up with Teen Mom 2 which is currently airing new episodes on MTV Tuesday nights. Fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline.