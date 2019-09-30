Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Sizzles In The Shower, Flaunts Cleavage In Minuscule Black Bikini

The so-called “Queen of Cosplay,” Jessica Nigri, was at it again on Sunday, wrapping up a week of sexy updates with a new set of photos where she rocked another tiny black outfit similar to the lingerie set she wore a few days earlier.

The two photos from yesterday’s update did not show much of Jessica’s face — the second one, in fact, only displays part of her body from the chest down. However, both images certainly drew her fans’ attention, with the first snap showing her rocking a black bikini top with two cutouts, flaunting her bountiful cleavage as she appeared to be taking a shower. Part of her face was covered, but the photo nonetheless shows her seductively parting her lips and touching her exposed upper décolletage with her left hand.

Meanwhile, the second photo saw Jessica trying to untie her similarly skimpy black bikini bottoms in the same shower setting. This particular snap was also notable for the generous amounts of sideboob on display, as well as a good glimpse of the model’s curvy hips.

In her caption, Jessica included a call to action for her 3.8 million fans, asking them to sign up for her Patreon before September draws to a close. Based on the 177,000-plus likes and 900-plus comments posted in the 16 hours since the cosplayer shared this new update, many of her followers seemed sufficiently encouraged to at least check out her page on the crowdfunding platform. In any case, the comments were, as usual, filled with praise for the 30-year-old model and the outfit she was wearing.

“You’ll be a prune for your next Patreon set with the amount of showers,” said one follower.

“My goodness, love seeing these photos. You look phenomenal and gorgeous,” a second fan remarked, adding four heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Bruh I’m in church and I go on Instagram and WHAM theres Jess giving me a heart attack,” a third admirer joked.

Likewise, a fourth Instagram user shared an amusing tale of seeing Jessica’s new photo set at another place where you wouldn’t want to be caught viewing such images.

“Innocently open IG at work. Boss looks over at this exact time.

Boss: [googly-eyes emoji]

Me: [googly-eyes emoji]

Boss: You’re not fired for today at least.”

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Jessica Nigri has been a mainstay of the cosplay world for about a decade and counting, where she makes regular appearances at comic book conventions. In an early-2018 interview with Collider, the model admitted a preference for one-on-one, in-person interactions — as opposed to the many comments she gets on her social media — as she feels it is important to show her thanks for the fans who helped make her a big star as a cosplay model.