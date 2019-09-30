Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Bribes Danny Shocker

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 1 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will take a calculated risk. The designer is desperate to get rid of his stepmother and keep his word of ending her reign of terror. Thomas will, therefore, make a shocking move which may put a marriage in jeopardy.

When his family turned their backs on him, Thomas could only count on one of his friends. Vinny took him in and provided a roof over Thomas’ head when he was banned from Brooke’s house. And once again, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) came through for him. While at the bar, Danny (Keith Carlos) let it slip that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had spent the night with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) not too long ago. Almost immediately, Vinny was on the phone to let his buddy know that his father had been a bad boy.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Thomas won’t waste any time when he makes his move. He now has the information he needs to take revenge on Brooke. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas wants to rid the Forresters of the Logans forever, because they are all “sanctimonious.”

What better way to do that than to break up Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage?

Thomas has a proposal for Danny that may see him achieve his goal. When Brooke comes to the bar, he wants Danny to “accidentally” tell Brooke that Ridge did not spend the night alone. This will come as a huge surprise to the blonde because she thought that Ridge had been honest to her about the night that he did not come home. In fact, Ridge did not lie about spending the night in the room above the bar when he was too drunk to come home. He just conveniently chose to omit the fact that he had spent the night with Shauna.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Danny may not know what to do. After all, he is also a Forrester Creations’ model and does not want to rat out his boss. However, Thomas will offer the bartender a sweet incentive to tell Brooke that her husband has been less than faithful. Since Danny works two jobs, it stands to reason that he could do with a little something extra.

It appears as if Thomas will be able to convince Danny to do his bidding because The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will confront Ridge. Of course, Ridge won’t know what hit him when his wife blasts him.

“Did you spend the night with Shauna?” Brooke will ask.

She will be beside herself with anger as she accuses Ridge of all sorts of things. The dressmaker will need to think on his feet as he tries to placate Brooke. After all, the alternative is too shocking to contemplate – could this be the end of Ridge and Brooke?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.