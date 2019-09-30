Kylie Jenner Twins With Kris Jenner Aboard A Private Plane, Hides Her Possible Baby Bump With A Birkin Bag

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account is a fountain of information all times of the day and night. While she often models her latest wardrobe choices, the billionaire mogul and reality star really does work hard in her endless effort to remain successful. That fact was proven late Sunday night when she posted a photo indicating that she and her mom were taking off to an unknown destination via a private jet.

The mother and daughter team were practically twinning as they sat in leather seats opposite each other. Both rocked oversized sunglasses with darkened lenses that may have meant their makeup was not yet on point and that sleeping was likely in their near future.

That being said, the rest of their ensembles were regal and sleek.

Kris wore a stylish hat while Kylie’s back-to-black hair was parted in the middle. She and her momager wore pretty pouts in matching shades of dark rose, and both accessorized with diamond necklaces and rings. Their handbag pick was exactly the same. Both chose Birkin bags in metallic alligator with gold hardware.

The two jet setters wore all black. Kylie rocked a long leather jacket with matching over-the-knee boots and what appeared to be a black jumpsuit that revealed just a bit of cleavage. She held her Birkin bag in front of her tummy, possibly hiding a baby bump, as has been rumored to be a part of the 22-year-old’s look these days.

Meanwhile, Kris had donned black leather pants topped by what looked like a velvet jacket. She wore a simple top underneath paired with distinguished metallic pumps to match her bag.

Together, Kylie and Kris came off as the perfect power women as they were about to take on the world.

From among Kylie’s 147 million Instagram followers, more than 1.5 million fans liked the image and more than 8,000 fans commented about the post within an hour of the share being uploaded.

“RICHHHH,” stated the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s good friend, Malika Haqq, who added two fire emoji to that loud remark.

“The person that took this wonderful pic is Epic,” insisted Kris’s beau, Corey Gamble, who seemed to hint he had created the photograph Kylie shared.

Loading...

“Life goals,” said a third fan, who apparently was in awe of how the Jenner women go about doing their business.

“Me and my mom in the Uber jajajajaja,” spoke up another follower, who was obviously making light of the scene before him.

“Kris is literally holding a $500,000 dollar bag,” stated a fifth person, who was talking about the precious Birkin bag.

Like always, Kylie and Kris seemed comfortable as they headed out of Los Angeles. Since she had recently been sick, Kylie was likely making up for lost time after missing the Emmy Awards, as well as Paris Fashion Week.

Hopefully, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars will soon reveal their ultimate destination. Periodically check in on their respective Instagram accounts to see if that information will be revealed for the masses.