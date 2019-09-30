‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Is Furious At Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 30, brings a showdown between Victor and Adam, while Nick finally tells Chelsea the truth. Plus, Jill confronts Amanda, and Devon gets representation from Brittany.

Victor (Eric Braeden) wants a showdown with Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam finds out his father is alive, and The Inquisitr recently reported on a sneak peek of the conversation between the father and son.

Adam is ready to leave town, but Victor wants him to stay. For “The Mustache,” it is never too late to make amends. Adam insists that there is no hope for him to have a relationship with his father and siblings. Both Adam and Victor continue to make moves in their metaphorical chess game as Victor sits at his chessboard. He wants to know if Adam really meant for him to die, or what his second son’s motivation for switching the medication was.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds himself in trouble with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). She worries about her boyfriend and his grieving process. When Chelsea urges Nick to take some time, he finally comes clean to her that Victor is still alive. Chelsea, not surprisingly, is furious with Nick, especially because Adam told Connor (Judah Mackey) about his grandpa. Then Adam also broke Conner’s heart by telling the little boy that he was leaving Genoa City for good.

Although things have been great for Nick and Chelsea lately, this failure on Nick’s part to keep Chelsea in the loop could cause insurmountable trouble in their relationship. It is possible that Nick messed things up by not trusting Chelsea with this important family secret.

Finally, Devon needs an attorney, so he calls on Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) to do the job. The last person in Genoa City she represented was Nick, and now she’s working to help Devon with the fiasco of Katherine Chancellor’s new will.

Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton) shows up, and she confronts Amanda (Mishael Morgan) for showing up looking just like Hilary. Jill, along with Devon and several others, does not buy that Amanda has no clue that she’s Hilary’s doppelganger. Devon even believes that Amanda is the one who came up with this whole plan herself since Jill is convinced that there is no way that Chance Chancellor is the person behind the whole thing.

Of course, when Amanda actually reveals who Katherine supposedly left her fortune to, there will be big trouble in the family.