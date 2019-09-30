NFL Rumors: Jay Gruden Could Join His Brother On The Raiders If Redskins Cut Him Loose

Jay Gruden could be out of a job if the Washington Redskins can’t turn their season around, but a new report claims that the head coach could land with have a soft landing with a familiar face on the opposite coast.

Gruden is reportedly on the hot seat amid the team’s 0-4 start, with rumors that owner Dan Synder could fire him soon. Many insiders had already identified going into this season that Gruden would be on the hot seat if the Redskins should struggle, but it seems that Gruden would not be out of a job for long if Synder decided to pull the plug on him this season.

CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora reported that if Jay Gruden were to lose his job, he could end up on his brother Jon Gruden’s staff in Oakland.

“[Jay] Gruden, who is signed through 2020, is well-liked and respected among his peers, and there has long been chatter around the league that he would eventually join his brother Jon’s staff with the Raiders should he not remain a head coach (Jon Gruden is in his second year of a 10-year deal with the Raiders),” his report noted.

“That team is set to begin play in Las Vegas in 2020.”

La Canfora noted that Gruden is the only coach under Synder’s ownership has gotten a second contract, but some around the league believe he would be better suited to a lower-profile role. Before becoming a head coach, Gruden was a highly regarded offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, helping lead the team to three consecutive playoff berths including a division title in 2013.

While La Canfora’s report was published before Washington’s game on Sunday, things did not get any better against the 1-2 New York Giants. The Redskins stalled on offense in a 24-3 loss, leading Gruden to bench quarterback Case Keenum in favor of rookie Dwayne Haskins. Keenum to that point had completed just 6 of 11 passes for 37 yards, but Haskins did not fare much better in his NFL debut. The rookie completed 9 of 17 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions.

After the game, Gruden would not say that the job belongs to Haskins going forward.

Loading...

“He’s got to earn that right first,” Gruden said after the game, via ESPN.

“I don’t care where you’re drafted, you have to earn that. He’s got to come in here and perform when he’s asked to perform, and if I feel he gives us the best chance to win against New England, I’ll put him in.”

The Redskins have not given any indication that Jay Gruden’s job is in any immediate danger.