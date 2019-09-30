Australian Bombshell Brooke Evers Gets Cheeky In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Temperatures may be rising down under as Australians head into summer, but Ozzie bombshell Brooke Evers is only speeding up the process after posting a sizzling shot of herself in a leopard-print bikini. Fans of the model, who currently tally at over 584,000 on Instagram, were unsurprisingly delighted with the Sunday surprise.

Brooke works as a television personality, model, actress, and DJ. She won her first national magazine cover after winning the Zoo Weekly “Beach Babe of the Year” in 2008. Since then, she has gone on to earn contracts with Billabong Australia, Mrs. Palmers Surf, and Quicksilver Worldwide.

With such a résumé, it’s easy to see why the blond beauty looks so at home in a bikini. In the double-picture update, Brooke wears a leopard-printed bikini that flatters all her curves in all the right places.

The top is a classic triangle cut, with a string halter back. It seems almost slightly too small for the blond beauty, as she looks ready to burst out as it struggles to contain her ample assets. Flaunting her toned midriff, the stunner from down under paired the top with a matching bottom.

The cheeky cut of the bottom shows off a maximum amount of skin and elongates her long legs. Brooke kept her long blond locks natural and windswept for the shot, and let her natural beauty shine through with no makeup.

In the first picture, Brooke is angled away from the camera, letting the focus rest entirely on her perky posterior, thanks to the aforementioned cheeky cut that leaves little of her derriere to the imagination.

In the second picture, she faces the camera so that her hourglass figure is on full display.

The upload quickly won over 9,600 likes and more than 215 comments.

It is quite a feat that Brooke is able to maintain her fantastic figure, despite having so much on her plate. In an interview with Train for Her, the beach beauty explained how she became interested in so many aspects of the entertainment industry.

“My love for trying new things really stems from my youth when my mum encouraged me to try anything and everything,” she said, of her jack-of-all-trades lifestyle.

“I found that I really enjoyed sports but also loved performing arts and being in front of camera. I really owe what I do now to my mum for supporting me in all of the opportunities I had to try new things,” she concluded.

