‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack & Jennifer Reunite, Doug Gets Bad News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 30, reveal that there will be some major highs and lows in Salem to kick off the week.

According to Soap Opera Spy, fans should expect to see a lot of emotional moments as a brand new week starts in Salem. One of the best moments will come thanks to Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and the love of his life, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

As many fans remember, Jack got his memory back last week after he got knocked on the head saving Jen from her kidnapper, Dr. Henry Shah. The memories came flooding back and the couple had a very intense reunion.

That reunion will continue on Monday as they keep gushing all over each other, and likely spread the good news about Jack’s amnesia to their friends and family members.

It seems that the pair are back on track to becoming a super couple yet again, and fans of the duo will be thrilled to watch them fall back in love and share their lives together in the coming episodes. A wedding may also be in cards for the adorable couple, as they rekindle their romance in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) will be devastated when he gets some very bad news about his wife, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Doug and his family were under the impression that Julie would be getting a heart transplant as Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) signed papers giving consent to give his mother Kate Robert’s (Lauren Kostlow) heart to Julie.

Kate had been in a coma and doctors revealed there was very little chance she would come out of it. However, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) took care of that when he gave Kate a dose of his miracle serum, which woke her right up and shocked everyone. Now, Doug will have to deal with losing out on the heart that may have saved Julie’s life.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will help her mother-in-law, Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser), escape so that she’s not arrested for trying to kill Kate.

Gabi will also lie to her brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), about the situation, putting her in jeopardy with the law for lying to a police officer. Sadly, it seems that Gabi will come to regret her decision to help Vivian.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.