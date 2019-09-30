Glenn Howerton Reveals Favorite Episodes Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

With the premiere of Season 14 airing on September 25, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has now entered the history books, tying The Adventures of Ozzies and Harriet for the longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history. It’s an impressive feat as the show remains as beloved as ever. Since the series’ debut in 2005, The Gang has been involved in a multitude of schemes that made it a huge hit among fans and critics alike.

Fans of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia have been spoiled by the consistency and the quality of the show throughout its 14-year existence. Even the lesser-acclaimed seasons tend to feature some fan-favorite episodes. And while the series is usually overlooked during award ceremonies, very few shows have retained a dedicated following for so long.

Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds on the show, is still able to sit back and enjoy the show as a fan. Like so many who have binge-watched It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Howerton also struggled to boil down his favorite episodes to just one, per Vice.

During the interview, Howerton explained the creative process behind the show, while offering some random and surprising tidbits from behind-the-scenes. Here is the full list of Howerton’s personal favorite episodes:

Season 5, Episode 2, entitled “The Gang Hits the Road”

Season 10, Episode 1, entitled “The Gang Beats Boggs”

Season 9, Episode 7, entitled “The Gang Gets Quarantined”

Season 3, Episode 7, entitled “The Gang Sells Out”

Season 4, Episode 5, entitled “Mac and Charlie Die’ Pt. 1”

Season 4, Episode 6, entitled “Mac and Charlie Die’ Pt. 2”

Season 5, Episode 7, entitled “The Anti-Social Network”

Season 9, Episode 3, entitled “The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award”

The majority of Howerton’s selections came from Season 3 to Season 10, which conspires with Danny DeVito’s addition to the cast. Season 11 to Season 13 weren’t represented on the list, which may not have surprised fans who prefer the older episodes.

Now that It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has returned to television, fans are awaiting news on the future of the series. Several shows were canceled this past month, including Netflix’s No Good Nick, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. That’s unlikely to be the fate of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, as members of the cast have shown interest in extending the series to reach the aforementioned all-time record.

Thanks to some major names attached to the show, and solid ratings over the years, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia might produce many more seasons for Howerton to make another list of favorite episodes.