‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Sarah’s Busted & Stefan Gets Shot

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the coming week reveal that there will be some huge storylines to follow. In the latest weekly promo, fans get a glimpse at what’s to come, and it is extremely dramatic.

Viewers can expect to see Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) get busted when her pregnancy is out in the open. It seems that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will grill Sarah when she suspects that something is going on, and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will walk in just in time to hear Sarah reveal that she is pregnant.

It seems safe to say that Eric will assume the baby belongs to him, but Sarah may not want him to know the truth, and she could come up with a lie about the pregnancy. Some fans believe that she’ll ask Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) to pretend that he is the father of the baby so that Eric and Nicole’s relationship doesn’t take another shocking blow.

Meanwhile, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will track down Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser) and try to arrest her for the attempted murder of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). However, Vivian doesn’t plan to go down without a fight, and she’ll pull a gun on the Salem police officer.

Lani will fire her pistol at Vivian as Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) steps in front of the bullet to protect his mother from harm. However, this will prove to be a very deadly mistake for Stefan who will die due to the gunshot wound.

Matters of life and death rock Salem as Eric learns of Sarah's pregnancy, and Julie starts to slip away. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/rcjQ3fU60w — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 27, 2019

Stefan’s heart will likely be given to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who is currently in the hospital dying due to damage her organ suffered during a recent heart attack. Julie’s age makes her a bad candidate for a transplant, and so Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) would have to step up and offer her husband’s heart to save Julie’s life.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will finally tell the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that she is pregnant with his baby. However, he will not be happy about the situation.

“I don’t want a child with you,” Brady is heard telling Kristen in the preview, which hurts her. Kristen also slaps Brady across the face for his unhappiness over the pregnancy, but she’ll likely still be hopeful that the baby can bring them together.

Fans can see all of the drama go down this week when Days of Our Lives airs on NBC.