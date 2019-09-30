Julianne Kissinger Looks Extremely Hot In Black Lace Lingerie, Wishes Her Fans A Happy ‘National Coffee Day’

American lingerie model Julianne Kissinger recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 5.1 million fans with a new hot picture, one which sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the sultry share, the model could be seen rocking a set of black lace lingerie, one that allowed her to show off her pert booty as well as a glimpse of sideboob as she sat on her bed to strike a side pose.

The stunning model wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, while she opted for a full face of makeup, including pink lipstick and lots of mascara, to ramp up the glamour.

She posed with a cup in her hands and wished everyone a happy National Coffee Day. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in San Diego, California, which is Julianne’s hometown.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was liked by several of Julianne’s fellow models and celebrities, too. These included Francia James aka Francety, Lyna Perez, and Ana Lorde, among several others.

“Perfection at it’s best,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“San Diego’s got the baddies,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan interjected the following remark to express his admiration for the hot model.

“You are the picture of perfection…God has never created a more perfect Goddess!!!”

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “pretty as always,” “so adorable and amazing,” “the hottest girl of IG,” and “wow, such a hottie,” to praise the model.

Apart from the lingerie snap, Julianne dropped another hot picture on her page in which she was featured rocking a yellow bikini. To strike a pose, Julianne turned her back toward the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

The skimpy ensemble allowed the model to put her pert derriere on full display, a move that did her nothing but favors as fans rushed to show their love and appreciation for the hot picture in the form of 96,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. This shows that the model is highly popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for the stunner to post sexy pictures every day.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Belmont Park — a historic oceanfront amusement park located in the Mission Bay area of San Diego, California.

“You have one hell of a gorgeous figure. I think I’m in love x,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Your rear end looks so luscious and delicious!” another one wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, although the model is predominately known for her sultry Instagram snaps, she also rose to fame after Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine featured her in their “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment.