Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reacts To Pelicans GM’s Critical Comments, ‘I Don’t Care’

The 2019 NBA offseason marked the end of the Anthony Davis-era in New Orleans. After a series of trade negotiations, the Pelicans ended up sending Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and multiple first-round picks. Though they managed to get precious trade assets in return for Davis, it doesn’t stop the Pelicans from being critical to the former face of the franchise.

According to ESPN, in an interview during a promotional event, Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin made some controversial comments where he reportedly said that New Orleans is a unique city for which some NBA players aren’t suited.

“Not everyone’s made to be a part of this, and that’s OK. We’re comfortable with that,” Griffin said. “If sex appeal is your thing and you need a big market, OK. See you later. If doing something meaningful for people who care about supporting their teams every day is important, this is something you’re going to want to be a part of.”

David Griffin didn’t mention a specific name, but some people believe that his comments were pertaining to Anthony Davis. In an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, Davis learned about Griffin’s statements, but instead of firing back, the Lakers superstar just decided to let it slide. Despite how things ended for him in New Orleans, Davis said that he doesn’t have any ill will against the Pelicans. Davis claimed that he had “fun times” in New Orleans and gave his all in the six-and-a-half years he played with the Pelicans.

“That’s fine. I don’t care,” Davis said. “I mean like, the past is the past, you know? I didn’t hear that. But look, I love the city of New Orleans.”

"Hey Pop, I'm ready."

Anthony Davis joins #TheJump and says he wants to play for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/5Fpw2CNN8V — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 27, 2019

Instead of wasting his time dealing with people who are criticizing his decision to demand a trade from the Pelicans, Anthony Davis is focusing on improving his game and making sure that his body is at 100 percent when the 2019-20 NBA season starts. After years of staying on a mediocre team like the Pelicans, Davis will now have a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship.

The Lakers may have failed to acquire Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA free agency, but they still managed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with a quality supporting cast this summer. Despite the presence of James in Los Angeles, Davis won’t need to make a huge adjustment with his game, as LeBron personally endorsed him to be the focal point of the Lakers’ offense.

Aside from bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Los Angeles, Davis is also eyeing to win the Defensive Player of the Year in the 2019-20 NBA season.