Lindsay Lohan Puts Her Tiny Waist On Display In Baby Pink Dress

Lindsay Lohan slayed her latest look in her most recent Instagram update this week. Over the weekend, the actress shared a brand new photo of herself looking stunning, and her fans loved it.

In the picture, Lindsay is seen sporting a long-sleeved baby pink dress that flaunted her curves for all to see. The gorgeous gown was one solid color and was cinched at the waist with a silk sash. The short skirt was pleated and showed off Lohan’s long, lean legs.

The Parent Trap star also showcased her tiny waist in the dress, as she posed with her hand on her hip and used her other hand to lift up a pair of trendy sunglasses off of her face.

Lindsay wore her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and rolled down her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner.

The actress added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a soft pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Lohan’s followers couldn’t get enough of the snap and took to the comment section to gush over the actress.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Stunning,” a second fans agreed.

“Goddess,” a third fan stated.

“So cute,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay is currently sitting on the judges’ panel of Australia’s version of The Masked Singer. Lohan is one of the panelists who tries to figure out which stars are hiding behind the elaborate masks and costumes during the singing competition.

Loading...

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks,” Lindsay revealed to People Magazine of joining the panel on the Australia version of the hit series.

The U.S. version of the show has been a huge hit. Earlier this week Season 2 premiere, revealing a brand new crop of singers. However, fans said goodbye to two contestants as the Ice Cream was revealed to be famous video game streamer, Ninja, and The Egg was unmasked to reveal ice skater Johnny Weir behind the costume.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Lindsay Lohan’s life and career can follower her on her social media accounts.