Janel Parrish Rocks String Bikini Top In Instagram Snapshot Taken During Her Island Getaway

Janel Parrish doesn't want to come back home.

Janel Parrish recently had to say goodbye to her role on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and she’s not ready for another farewell. However, this time it’s an idyllic island that she’ll soon be forced to bid adieu to.

On Sunday, Janel took to Instagram to share a few snapshots from her early fall vacation. It might be time to sip on hot pumpkin spice lattes and admire red and yellow leaves in the lower 48 states, but Janel is still enjoying summer weather. The 30-year-old actress is currently on a relaxing Hawaiian getaway, and she’s not ready to leave the warm and sunny paradise.

In Janel’s most recent Instagram photos, she’s rocking a pair of distressed black cutoff shorts over a royal blue string bikini. The top half of her wrap-around two-piece features long strings that she has wound around her tiny waist multiple times, creating a criss-cross pattern. She has on a pair of dark sunglasses, and she’s wearing her long brunette locks down.

Janel is posing in green shallow water with a small bridge behind her. The sandy shore is nearby, and her backdrop is a blue sky and a lush green forest of palm trees and other tropical plants. The three photos in her vacation slideshow were taken at Lawai Bay in Kauai Koloa, Hawaii, a place so beautiful that Janel joked that she may never leave it.

Hawaii is a special place for Janel Parrish. In addition to being her birthplace, it’s where she wed her husband of one year, Chris Long. The couple tied the knot there last year in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends.

Long is obviously with his wife, who joked about convincing him to take photos of her on a crowded pier in another Instagram post. She shared the stunning results of his public photoshoot with her followers, and she’s also rocking a swimsuit in those snapshots. For their trek to the Hanalei Pier, Parrish wore a black one-piece with a plunging V-neck. A string connecting both sides of the revealing neckline ensured that she didn’t completely spill out of it. However, quite a bit of her cleavage was still on display in the sexy bathing suit.

Loading...

A second photo of the same swimsuit provides a better view of the daring style. While hanging out in Poipu, Hawaii, Janel wore it with a red sarong tied around her waist.

Janel Parrish received some sad news during her Hawaiian getaway. As reported by Just Jared, her post above was shared shortly after it was revealed that Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists had been canceled. Hopefully, spending plenty of time in the sunshine and surrounding herself with all that gorgeous scenery made it a little easier for Janel to cope with saying goodbye to the character that she’s played for almost a decade.