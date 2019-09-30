Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Tight Strapless White Outfit During Breakfast Date

Kourtney Kardashian looked absolutely stunning on Sunday morning as she headed out on a breakfast date with some friends in her hometown of Calabasas.

The Daily Mail reports that Kourtney cut an elegant figure in a pair of skintight white jeans and a matching strapless top. The outfit did little to hide Kardashian’s famous curves, and showed off Korut’s ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs in the process.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and all around her shoulders as she strutted her stuff into a restaurant to meet up with her pals over the weekend.

Kourtney wore no jewelry and accessorized the look with only a pair of tan sandals. However, she did rock a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink eye shadow, and a dark pink glossy color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

The Inquisitr previously reported that earlier in the week, Kourtney was sporting a very different look when she shared a photo of herself wearing a long, blonde wig to her Instagram account.

Of course, Kardashian’s toned body takes a lot of work. Not only is Kourtney in the gym on a regular basis, but she’s very vigilant about eating healthy. Recently, the reality star opened up about her favorite diet in a blog post.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for her lifestyle blog Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto,” Kourtney added.

