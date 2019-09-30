Lindsey Graham: ‘Salem Witch Trials Have More Due Process’ Than The Ukraine Investigation

Sen. Graham also questioned the validity of the whisteblower's report and wrote it off as 'heresay.'

While President Donald Trump faces intense criticism in the wake of a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he’s accused of a quid pro quo scheme to harvest dirt on his likely top 2020 presidential opponent, his heavy-hitting supporters are making it clear that they think Trump has done nothing wrong.

According to The Hill, one of those supporters is Sen. Lindsey Graham — Senate Judiciary Chairman and powerful ally for the president, who on Sunday during an interview on CBS’ Face The Nation said he didn’t have any issues with what Trump said during the July 25 phone call.

“I have zero problems with this phone call,” Graham said. “We need a John Hancock moment from House Democrats: Quit hiding behind Nancy Pelosi. If you think the president did something wrong in this phone call, vote to open up an impeachment inquiry and a lot of democrats won’t because they’re afraid.”

Graham echoed remarks from other Trump supporters, calling the whistleblower’s allegations “heresay,” even though host Margaret Brennan pointed out that the White House memo with notes from the phone call closely matched the whistleblower’s official report.

Doubling down on his opinion that Democrats’ claim that the phone call was inappropriate, Graham questioned the validity of the whistleblower’s claim while taking a crack at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats involved in the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions.

“The whistleblower says ‘I have no direct knowledge’… who are these people and what are they up to?” Graham said. “Salem witch trials have more due process than this.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in a Sunday tweet, Trump demanded that he be allowed to meet the whistleblower who sparked the entire controversy while also accusing House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff of treason. He also demanded to know who gave the anonymous whistleblower the information in the first place.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Graham also joined the president in calling for further investigation into former vice president Joe Biden’s involvement in the dismissal of a Ukrainian investigator who was involved in a corruption probe against a company at which Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, had ties to.

The fiery senator did have advice for the president after he was asked what he would tell Trump, who has threatened to not work with Congress on important issues as long as an impeachment inquiry is taking place.

“Work with us on guns, try to do something on prescription drugs… Bill Clinton did two things at once, defend himself and govern the country,” Graham advised.