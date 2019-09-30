‘The Fast And The Furious’ Director Rob Cohen Was Just Accused Of Sexual Assault, Again

Rob Cohen, director of The Fast and the Furious, was just hit yesterday with a new allegation of sexual assault. He had been previously accused of the same charge by his own daughter.

According to The Huffington Post, four years ago, the Hollywood director invited a 28-year-old aspiring actress to a business meeting. When she arrived, he ordered her a drink, and then decided to move the location of their meeting a restaurant by his hotel.

Cohen allegedly continued to order her wine, and the 28-year-old — called Jane in the article — claims that she suddenly regained consciousness in Cohen’s bed in the midst of a sexual assault. She immediately ran to the bathroom to throw up.

Though she drank alcohol with Cohen, Jane maintains that she did not drink enough to either black out of pass out, and instead believes that she was drugged.

“It did not feel like being very drunk,” she said of the fuzziness that she felt during her evening with Cohen.

The Post was able to confirm that Jane immediately sought medical attention the next day via hospital records. The newspaper also confirmed that Jane told two people about the assault right after and reiterated the claims a year later.

Jane was also able to provide text messages between herself and Cohen.

“The night we met, you really hurt me and f*cked me up,” she wrote in a message sent two years after the alleged assault, after the start of the #metoo movement.

“Hearing all this sh*t about Harvey [Weinstein] is really hard and I can’t stop thinking about what you did. I keep wondering if you even know or care how much you hurt me. [I’m] guessing no.”

“So sorry to hear this,” Cohen replied. It should be noted that the director’s lawyers claim that Cohen was referring to a financial dispute rather than a charge of assault.

Bryan Haraway / Getty Images

This is not the first time that Cohen has been accused of sexual assault. He was first accused by his ex-wife of sexually abusing their daughter, Valkyrie Weather, during their bitter divorce. Since then, the daughter has confirmed the claims, accusing her father of molesting her when she was a toddler.

It was when Jane first read about Weather that she decided to reach out and then go to the press. Though they had worked together before, neither knew of their dual claims against Cohen.

Meanwhile, Cohen and his legal team are vehemently denying the claims.

“The proposed Story is an outrageous defamatory hit piece, making extraordinarily offensive assertions that my client engaged in heinous sexual misconduct, criminal wrongdoing, and other inappropriate behavior, which are vehemently disputed and denied by my client,” wrote Cohen’s lawyer Martin Singer in a letter.

In addition to The Fast and the Furious, Cohen also directed xXx and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

