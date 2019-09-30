Kelly Ripa Jokes About Her Cooking Spray In Repost Of Muscled Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa recently reposted a video that her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared on Instagram earlier today, and she had plenty of jokes to go along with the upcoming Riverdale clips.

The Inquisitr reported that Consuelos posted a video today that featured his Riverdale character, Hiram Lodge, looking incredibly muscled and chiseled. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star gave her own interpretation of the video when she reposted it for her 2.5 million followers on the popular social media platform. The squirting water emoji appeared to show that Ripa appreciated her husband’s hard body in the clip. She also announced that the show’s return on October 9 brings “adult-onset nudity and teenage hijinks” back to the small screen. Then the former All My Children star quipped that she knows exactly what happened to her cooking spray, which was an allusion to her husband’s slick, sweaty body in one of the scenes. She also included a hashtag with the word daddy.

Within minutes, Ripa’s followers responded positively. Nearly 55,000 hit the “like” button within the first half-hour after she shared her husband’s video. Plus, more than 120 fans also dropped a comment on Ripa’s fun repost of Comsuelos’s Riverdale video that reveals that Hiram will be prisoner 001 in the upcoming season of the hit CW show.

Many people noted that Ripa, who has been married to Consuelos for 23 years, is a lucky woman.

“You are one lucky lady!!!!!!!!!!!” enthused a follower.

“Lucky, lucky girl,” another wrote.

“Whoa. Talk about my INSTAfeed! Dang Kelly, you can’t just post your hot man up like that with no warning!!!!”

“Didn’t even turn on the sound sigh drool,” a fan replied.

Other fans reminisced about the good old days when Ripa and Consuelos starred as Hayley and Mateo on ABC’s now-defunct soap opera, AMC, which is where the two met and fell in love.

“Loved you two ever since AMC,” commented one.

Together, Ripa and Consuelos share three children, Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio. Earlier, on her Instagram story, the talk show host declared her husband the best ever and showed a gorgeous arrangement of white flowers that he gave her. Last night the two went to Bellator 228 and appeared to enjoy their evening out together watching the MMA fights.

Riverdale season 4 premieres on the CW on Wednesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. right before the new series, Nancy Drew. Meanwhile, Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on CBS at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can tune in to either show to see their favorite one of the happy couple.