‘Friends’ Star Reveals That He And Jennifer Aniston Haven’t Spoken In 15 Years

Jennifer Aniston apparently doesn’t have time to stay friends with all of the Friends.

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played the coffee shop employee Gunther in the popular sitcom, revealed this week that he and Aniston haven’t spoken since the show wrapped in 2004. Tyler’s character was obsessed with Aniston’s Rachel Green in the show, but Tyler seemed fairly level-headed about the fact that he and Aniston lost touch immediately after the show ended.

“I haven’t seen Jennifer since the wrap party, honestly. It’s been 15 years since it ended,” Tyler told The Daily Star in an interview.

“She lives in another city. I’m not going to go and hang outside her house and wait for her to come outside and say hello. That would be kind of weird!”

Tyler added that he sees no problem with losing touch with Aniston, saying that actors often go their separate ways when projects come to an end.

Aniston has remained very close to some of her former co-stars, maintaining a close friendship with Courteney Cox.

The 25th anniversary of the debut of Friends has brought a number of stories looking back on the series and its impact on television. Jennifer Aniston, whose character Rachel Green was a cultural touchpoint who inspired everything from haircuts to catchphrases, has been a particular point of interest for these retrospective stories.

Another recent story from The Daily Mail noted that Aniston lost 30 pounds prior to landing the career-changing gig on Friends, dropping the weight at the advice of her agent. Her admission was featured in the book Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, which shared some stories about how the show came together.

Though Aniston was certainly not seen as overweight prior to her weight loss, the actress acknowledged that she could use an edge in a very competitive industry.

“Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress — it was a tough place to be a woman — and Jennifer Aniston’s agent was reluctantly leveling with her,” Saul Austerlitz wrote in his book.

Jennifer Aniston noted that she later learned to have a healthy relationship with food. As The Inquisitr noted, Aniston shared that she took a step back from her strict and restrictive diet, and now tries to follow some more general rules.

“It’s pretty clear: Eat as much organic fruits and veggies as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep,” she shared.