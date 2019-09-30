Iggy Azalea Posts A Cute Video With Fellow Singer Alice Chater As They Embark On A New Collaboration

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea recently took to her Instagram page and shared a new video which her fans found really cute.

In the clip, Azalea was featured making funny faces and blowing kisses at the camera along with fellow musician Alice Chater. The hottie also applied a heart filter to the video to give off millennial vibes.

Azalea could be seen wearing a white t-shirt, a white, printed bandanna from Louis Vuitton, and over-sized hoop earrings that made her look nothing short of gorgeous. Per usual, she opted for a full face of makeup, including a pink lipstick, winged eyeliner and lots of mascara.

Alice, on the other hand, opted for a blue t-shirt, a full face of makeup comprising subtle shades, while she wore her blond tresses down to keep it chic.

Per the caption, both the singers had been working together on a week-long project.

Within a day of posting, and as of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 347,000 times while it has amassed more than 151,000 likes and over 750 comments through which fans showered the two stunners with numerous compliments. Other fans urged them to come up with some good music.

“Omg, I can’t wait for this [musical collaboration]. I love you guys,” one of her fans commented on the video.

” I cannot wait to hear what you two lovelies have been making,” another one chimed in.

“The most excited I’ve been all year,” a third fan commented on the pic, referring to the upcoming collaboration.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “gorgeous beauties,” “what a powerful blonde duo,” “two queens,” and “you both are queens,” to show appreciation and support for Iggy and Alice.

Knowing that Iggy had deleted all of her previous pictures and videos from her Instagram account, one fan also asked her not to remove the latest share.

“[Please] don’t delete itttttt!!! You look beautiful.”

Alice also posted the same video on her page and, in the caption, she wrote that she loves Azalea, adding that she has found a sis for life.

Loading...

Prior to posting the video, Iggy shared an up-close shot of herself in which she could be seen striking a side pose. She wore an over-sized gray blazer, wore her highlighted tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup.

Even though there was no skin-showing at all, the picture racked up more than 373,000 likes and over 2,000 comments which shows that fans really love the “Black Widow” songstress.

Even though the comments show that fans cannot wait to hear the upcoming song, her second album In My Defense, released in July this year, couldn’t do well on the charts. In fact, the album bombed so bad that the rapper took to Twitter earlier this month and announced that she is planning to re-release it.