NBA News: Paul George Believes He And Kawhi Leonard Are The Best Duo In The NBA

On paper, the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George makes for a perfect match. It’s a rare pairing of two players capable of dominating on both ends of the floor. This offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers successfully lured the former after finding an agreement for the latter. The Clippers parted ways with a hefty trade package that included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, and a record haul of draft picks. Leonard had made it clear to Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers that he wanted George as his co-star, and they obliged, as reported by The Inquisitr.

With the 2019-20 NBA season inching closer, the Clippers enter as one of the early favorites to win it all, thanks to their newest additions, as well as a core of versatile players. Clippers fans are now itching to see how all the pieces will fit together on the court, believing Leonard and George to be the best pairing around.

“When you look at two guys that play both ends, two guys that can go and get a basket, two guys that can stop you from getting a basket, elite on both ends. I don’t see how you can beat that,” said George in regards to he and Leonard being the best duo in the NBA, according to the National Post.

The biggest concern remains the health of the duo in the long run. Leonard only played in 60 games last season with the Toronto Raptors placing him on “load management.” The strategy paid off as Leonard was well-rested for the hard-fought championship, but the Clippers have no plans to rest him throughout the year. As for George, he underwent two shoulder surgeries during the offseason, and has yet to be cleared by the medical team.

“I’m not 100 percent but if I had to put a percentage on it, I think I’m about 85, 90-ish. Not all the way there, still got a little of stuff — range to work through, strength to work through — but I’m close. I’m happy with where I am at,” replied George in regards to his health.

Assuming they’re healthy, Leonard and George have a strong case for being the best duo in the NBA. But the newly assembled pairs of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Houston, will undoubtedly be in contention for the top spot.

With plenty of competition around, the 2020 NBA playoffs will confirm which duo currently sits at the top of the mountain.