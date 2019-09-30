Adam Schiff Says Rudy Giuliani Will Be Subpoenaed

In an interview broadcast Sunday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff revealed that he plans on subpoenaing President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, The Hill reports.

“We’re going to need evidence from Rudy Giuliani,” the top Democrat told 60 Minutes, revealing that the lawyer will be issued a subpoena as soon as Monday.

Schiff said that it is his committee’s “intention as soon as first thing next week to subpoena him for documents,” adding that Giuliani may even be summoned to testify before the United States Congress.

“And there may very well come a time where we want to hear from him directly,” he said.

Schiff had indicated in prior interviews that a subpoena will be issued to Giuliani, but his latest statements are an explicit confirmation of the committee’s intentions.

“We certainly have to do a lot of work to see what Giuliani has been doing in Ukraine,” he said.

As The Hill notes, Giuliani is heavily implicated in the Trump-Ukraine scandal, given that he has been accused of working with Trump to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

In face of the accusations, Giuliani has been appearing on cable news shows, railing against the Democratic Party, advocating for Trump, and accusing the House of Representatives of launching a witch hunt in what he claims is an effort to bring his most prominent client down.

Giuliani has also said that he would be willing to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, provided that the president allows him to do so.

The Bidens are doing all they can to silence me, this is why! pic.twitter.com/Qp1MOgKNuD — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 30, 2019

On Tuesday, as The Inquisitr reported, the House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry. According to a complaint filed by an anonymous whistleblower, Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

The transcript of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky corroborates the whistleblower’s claims, according to pro-impeachment Democrats, and demonstrates that Trump wanted to damage Biden’s presidential campaign.

Schiff, whose committee is crucial to the inquiry, has become one of the central figures in the scandal. Trump has been mercilessly attacking him for days, going as far as calling for his resignation.

Earlier today, the president accused Schiff of treason.

“I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason,” he said.

Schiff’s behavior during Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s Thursday testimony is apparently what irked the president. During the testimony, Schiff — in what he later said was an attempt to parody and mock Trump — misquoted the president, exaggerating and misrepresenting the contents of the Ukraine transcript.