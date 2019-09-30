‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Struts In The Tightest Of Red Dresses, ‘Have A Nice Sunday’

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has one of the largest followings on Instagram, with a fandom of more than 10 million. With such social media savvy, it’s little surprise that the brunette beauty knows just how to keep her fans entertained. She did just that earlier, with an Instagram story in which she strutted in an extremely tight red dress that was sure to hug all her curves in all the right places.

Anastasiya seems to have an incredibly glamorous lifestyle, as documented by her social media. She is often pictured on luxurious yachts in Miami, where she moved as a teenager to pursue modeling. In addition to this are a high number of designer goods, private planes, and expensive food in her feed.

This latest upload was just another addition to her chic life, as the stunner wore the ensemble while at the Miami Design District.

In the clip, Anastasiya walks up the escalator, her famously ample derriere swaying back and forth. The red short-sleeved dress she sports hugs her curves in the most flattering of ways, and the brunette beauty completed the look with a pair of red and black sneakers.

When she gets to the top of the stairs, she struts to a sign, before spinning around to show off her hourglass figure from the front. The front features a chic crew-neck and a high slit that showcases her tanned legs.

Wearing a pair of trendy rectangular sunglasses, she then blows a kiss to the camera before she walks away once more. The caption for her story cheekily reads “Have a Nice Sunday” with a kissing face emoji.

After a clip like that, many followers will certainly be having a nice Sunday indeed. It also comes on the heels of another treat from the Russian bombshell, in which she modeled a pale pink bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Though Anastasiya does not appear to have worn the dress in other Instagram pictures, she has worn similar ensembles, like the red crop top and tight skirt worn in the picture below.

The buxom brunette is a huge fan of the color red, as it accentuates her beautiful tan and warm eyes. As Anastasiya is most well known for her bikini shots, it makes sense that she often chooses swimsuits in the bold and spicy color.

Considering the reaction that Anastasiya consistently gets with those photos, it’s more than likely that her fans love the color just as much as she does.