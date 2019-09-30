‘$50,000 Bounty’ Placed On Whistleblower By ‘Certain Individuals,’ Lawyers Say, Now Under Federal Protection

According to a '60 Minutes' report, the whistleblower who filed a complaint against Donald Trump has a $50,000 'bounty' on his or her identity and is now under federal protection.

Following remarks by Donald Trump on Thursday in which he appeared to call for the execution as a “spy” of anyone who provided information to the whistleblower who filed complaint against him in August, as The Inquisitr reported, that whistleblower is now under federal protection, according to a report by the CBS News program 60 Minutes that aired Sunday evening.

The whistleblower’s identity remains a closely guarded secret. Even the person’s gender has not been publicly confirmed, though as The Inquisitr also reported earlier this week, a New York Times investigation claims to have revealed that the person is an employee of the Central Intelligence Agency who was assigned to work at the White House for a period of time, but has now returned to his or her regular CIA role.

In an especially chilling development, according to the CBS News 60 Minutes report, the whistleblower’s attorneys sent a letter to acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire this weekend, revealing that “certain individuals” whom the lawyers do not identify by name have placed a “$50,000 bounty” on the identity of the whistleblower.

“You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right?” Trump said his remarks on Thursday, regarding the whistleblower and his or her sources of information.

“These spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

The whistleblower is being protected from the executive branch of his or her own government pic.twitter.com/ciS1I6pyPO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2019

Asked by 60 Minutes interviewer Scott Pelley to respond to Trump’s comments, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff — who is spearheading the newly announced impeachment inquiry into Trump over allegations in the whistleblower’s report — said, “It’s hard to describe how dangerous and loathsome that invitation to violence is.”

Attorney General William Barr is also named in the whistleblower complaint — made available online by the House Intelligence Committee — in which the intelligence agency employee alleges that Barr is also involved — along with Trump and Trump’s private lawyer Rudi Giuliani — in the attempts to force the Ukraine government to “investigate” potential 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden over long-debunked allegations of wrongdoing in relation to the country.

Loading...

But it was the United States Justice Department of which Barr is the chief executive that told Maguire to block the whistleblower report from being transmitted to the Intelligence Committee, as would be required practice under the law governing intelligence community whistleblower complaints.

David Waldman, the host of Daily Kos Radio, took to his Twitter account to raise an alarm about Barr’s involvement in the whistleblower case.

“What are the odds (Trump) orders Barr to identify the whistleblower, and info on the protective detail?” Waldman asked. “And what does Barr do with the request?”