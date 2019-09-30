Swedish Bombshell Anna Nyström Channels ‘Catwoman’ In Skintight Leather Pants

Swedish bombshell Anna Nyström may have favored a sweet daytime look earlier today, but she soon changed her course. Though she had previously worn white pants and a sweet cropped shirt with puffed sleeves, as covered by The Inquisitr, hours later she posted a new and much more sultry look that she claimed was inspired by “catwoman.”

The sweet Swede first found internet fame after beginning a fitness journey. Anna posted daily pictures to chart her progress, and fans soon took notice. Now, she currently boasts a mammoth following of over 8.2 million fans under the handle @annanystrom.

With such an audience, it’s little surprise that many companies have wanted to do business deals with the Scandinavian stunner, and this most recent post is one such example.

The company tagged is called FreddyStore, and with pants retailing for around $170, their claim to fame is selling pants that insanely flatter one’s pert posterior. Anna, with her dedication to lunges and squats, was certainly the right model to chose for this, and the picture ably demonstrates just that.

In the shot, the show-stopping element of the ensemble is the skintight leather pants that hug every curve of the blonde beauty. The lines of the pants frame her derriere, and are insanely flattering to her already well-sculpted posterior.

The high-waisted cut of the pants emphasize her hourglass figure, and Anna completed the look with a matching black top that showcased her cleavage with a low neckline.

Anna’s long blonde locks were kept natural and straight, and they fell down to her waist, adding some lightness to the sultry look. The finishing touch on the outfit was a pair of black sunglasses perched atop her head.

The update earned over 98,000 likes and more than 1,200 glowing comments.

“Not enough pictures of this outfit for sure,” one fan commented, clearly loving Anna’s new look.

“Catwoman wishes she was you,” joked another, adding a winking face.

“You are pure perfection… everything looks good on you,” concluded a third, adding a fire emoji.

Many fans would agree that everything does seem to look good on the blonde beauty, and that is likely because of her killer body. Her dedication to fitness means that she can look fantastic in yoga pants in one picture, and then switch to a sweater and mini skirt in the next, looking just as fantastic.

With Halloween coming up, it remains to be seen if Anna will lean into this new found persona, or if she will choose an equally lovely costume for the night.