Kelly Clarkson Looks Smoking Hot In A Leopard-Print Dress: ‘You’re Welcome’

It’s that time of the week again: Sunday nights are when fans of Kelly Clarkson gear up for Monday’s airing of The Kelly Clarkson Show – of course, everyone’s wondering just what Kelly will belt out as her cover song, plus what she’ll be wearing. Kelly has already dropped jaws with a floral-print dress showcasing her 37-pound weight loss, as The Inquisitr recently reported, but the 37-year-old is unlikely to rock the same dress twice on her popular daytime show.

A sneak preview video has popped up on The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Instagram. It’s given fans a heads-up on what to expect tomorrow, plus a little insight into what Kelly might appear in.

The video showed Kelly looking her usual, fierce self. The blonde was seen in a snazzy leopard-print dress paired with a chic and tailored black blazer – while the footage of Kelly was chopped up with snippets showing tomorrow’s guests, it definitely did manage to show Kelly for the sizzler that she is. The star appeared with her hair tied back into a ponytail, with the video also showing her making her way through the audience. Kelly’s voice was heard announcing that it’s “motivation Monday,” with Kelly also appearing in a printed dress as she spoke to the camera.

“Just remember that Kelly fricking Clarkson said you’re awesome…you’ve got this. You’re welcome.”

Fans would likely agree that Kelly herself is the awesome one. Views of the star’s new show are through the roof, with fans appearing able to speak of little else as this new show sweeps America. Kelly has already welcomed a host of famous faces including Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Kate Upton, although the headlines seem just as much formed of the star’s guest appearances as they do Kelly belting out those killer covers: Britney Spears was a recent one, with fans appearing to think that Kelly had brought the house down.

Kelly’s guests tomorrow will include America Ferrera and Titus Burgess.

For Kelly, the show is more than just chit-chat. As Country Living reports, the singer and reality judge opened up to Hoda Kotb about what she wants to achieve with it.

“I love communication and I feel like there’s a lot of brokenness with that in the world right now and there’s so much division. So I do want my show to be just really inclusive and about connection,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should tune into the show tomorrow or follow the star’s Instagram.