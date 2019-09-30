Demi Rose Flaunts Curves In Tiny Gold Bikini With Thrilling Instagram Announcement

Model Demi Rose took to Instagram earlier today to make a thrilling announcement to her 10.3 million followers on Instagram, and they are interested to see what comes next for her.

Rose posted a series of two images of herself wearing a gold micro bikini top which left little to the imagination with small golden triangles strategically placed to protect her modesty while her ample cleavage remained mostly visible. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front, and a string held them up around her nipped-in waist. The brunette beauty’s long hair fell in waves over her shoulder, and in one picture, she ran her hand through one side. Rose accessorized the look with a gold choker, a gold necklace, and several gold rings. She wore gold eyeshadow blended into a smokey color on her eyes, and her lipstick also hinted at golden color.

In her caption, the model announced that a glow up is coming soon. Many people call a significant change in their looks a glow up, but it is unclear whether Rose is talking about her bright gold bikini or if she’s making some other type of change. Regardless of what she meant, fans of the golden look expressed their appreciation with more than 119,000 taking a moment to hit the “like” button during the first hour after the post went live. Plus, over 1,000 followers also dropped a supportive comment on the pictures.

“Body of a goddess,” wrote one fan of the look.

“I think I just saw my first angel,” another declared.

“Absolutely breathtaking. You shine bright like a diamond,” replied a follower.

“Looking like a golden ticket,” wrote another.

However, some people wondered if there is anywhere for Rose to improve in her looks since she already looks great in every post she shares on the popular social media platform.

“Is there even a further up for you to glow?” asked one.

Several fans also appreciated the brunette’s hairstyle, which hung to her waist in the series of pictures.

“Love the long hair,” wrote one.

“Flowing locks today,” another enthusiastically noted.

In her Instagram story, Rose recently shared some clips of her golden dog as well. She wrote “Beauty” over one of the clips of herself petting the pretty pooch.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the model created a beautiful picture when she posed in a silver tub filled with a variety of colorful flower petals, and her fans loved the look with nearly 600,000 “liking” the unique photo.