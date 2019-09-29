American Bombshell Joy Corrigan Flaunts Her Toned Abs In A Crop Top And Denim Shorts

American bombshell Joy Corrigan isn’t just a model. She’s also a designer, with her own line of eco-conscious swimwear called Naked Species. Now it seems that she might be branching out into a third area: the music business. A recent Instagram post showed the blonde beauty in a recording studio, and now her fans are wondering what her new plans are going to be.

Joy first got scouted when she was just a teenager, and moved to Miami to pursue modeling. She has since been photographed for magazines such as GQ, Sports Illustrated, and Galore. In addition, she has walked several times at Miami Fashion Week, and fans certainly enjoy her bikini updates from backstage.

This is on top of her social media profile, where Joy has a fandom of more than 685,000 followers.

However, it seems that the Southern belle is ready to add a new talent to her portfolio, and in her caption, she hinted at some news that she was going to “share” soon.

For the picture itself, Joy wore a tie-dye t-shirt that was so cropped, it almost revealed some of the Instagram star’s underboob. Over the colors was a logo for her bathing suit line, Naked Species. Showcasing her insane midriff, Joy then completed the look with a pair of black denim shorts.

Her only accessories were a number of gold rings, and her hair is styled into a casual wavy lob. Some bronzer is detectable over her chiseled cheekbones, and she finished off her look with a terracotta lip color.

The picture earned just shy of 5,000 likes and close to 140 comments.

“I can’t wait to hear your beautiful voice,” one fan gushed, with a microphone emoji.

“Sing your soul pretty mama,” encouraged another, with several fire emoji.

“Stunning,” sighed a third.

Joy seems to be a fan of the cropped top look, and recently posted another picture with a midriff-baring ensemble. However, this was a classic athleisure get-up, and the blonde beauty stunned in a pair of skintight yoga pants that flattered all her curves in all the right places.

The high-waisted cut of the pants showcased her hourglass figure, and like in the picture before, her washboard abs were on full display. Joy finished the look with a cropped beige hoodie. A pair of oversized sunglasses and a sleek bun that added some chicness to the ensemble.

This picture was even more popular than today’s, and quickly won over 5,000 likes and 215 comments.

Joy also displayed her midriff in a bralette and biker shorts, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. It won the most likes out of the three, with over 6,400.