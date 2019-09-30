Donald Trump Just Called For Adam Schiff To Be Put To Death, Expert Says In Reading Of Trump’s Sunday Tweets

In a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, as read by one expert who has authored two books on the Trump-Russia scandal, Donald Trump called for the death of member of Congress.

In a Sunday afternoon tweetstorm, reported earlier by The Inquisitr, Donald Trump demanded to meet the whistleblower who filed a report against him, accused anyone who gave information to the whistleblower of “spying,” and at least in the interpretation of one expert who has authored two bestselling books on the Trump-Russia scandal, called for the death of a sitting member of Congress.

In one of his tweets, Trump singled out Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, saying, “I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.” The tweet echoed an statement by Trump on Thursday in which he accused anyone who passed information to the still-unidentified whistleblower of being a “spy” and of “treason.”

In the same remarks, Trump said that “in the old days,” the United States was “smart with spies and treason,” adding, “we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.” As The Inquisitr reported, his remarks appeared to be a clear reference the death penalty, which remains on the books as the most severe punishment for espionage — though no American has been executed by the U.S. government as a spy since 1953.

But according to Seth Abramson, author of the books Proof of Collusion and Proof of Conspiracy, Trump’s remarks about Schiff refer to the same penalty — death.

Donald Trump made what one expert said was a call for the execution of Adam Schiff (pictured). Mark Wilson / Getty Images

“We know Trump knows the penalty for Treason, as he’s been talking about it — a lot,” Abramson wrote on his Twitter account. “So this is terrifying.”

Abramson is not alone in finding Trump’s implied threats “terrifying.” According to the CBS News program 60 Minutes on Sunday, reporting via the show’s Twitter feed, the whistleblower now fears for his or her safety and has been placed under “federal protection.”

Trump’s claims of “Fraud & Treason” against Schiff stem from Schiff’s interpretation of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump apparently attempted to pressure Zelensky into launching a bogus “investigation” of Trump’s possible 2020 election rival Joe Biden, in exchange for Trump allowing Ukraine to purchase defensive military weapons.

Schiff liberally paraphrased Trump’s message to Zelensky in his opening statement at a Thursday House Intelligence Committee hearing, which he characterizes as “like a classic organized crime shakedown,” as seen in the video below.

Though Schiff later described his paraphrase of Trump’s call as “parody,” Trump in his Sunday tweets labeled Schiff’s monologue “totally inaccurate and fraudulent” and accused Schiff of “lying to Congress,” before also saying that Schiff should be “questioned” for “treason.”

“Trump Implies He Wants the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Put to Death for Investigating Him,” Abramson wrote, in his own interpretation of Trump’s tweets.