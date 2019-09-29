Miranda Lambert Rocks Pants So Tight, She Can’t Bend Down, Admits They’ll ‘Possibly’ Rip

Miranda Lambert has uploaded a hilarious Instagram video via her stories. The singer took to the platform today with a little backstage moment to showcase the reality of rocking tight clothing. The 35-year-old tends to wear fishnet stockings as her trademark and a super-sexy look with red stilettos and a “Pretty B*tchin” mention recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines. It isn’t always fishnets (or Daisy Dukes) for this country face, though.

Miranda’s story today showed her right before a show. The blond was seen in what looked like a living room, with an outfit that was just about ready to see her hit the stage – well, the boots still had to come on. The singer was looking glamorous and snazzy in a silver, glittery top with short sleeves and a chic but very tight pair of black pants. Given that Miranda was filmed attempting to bend down to reach her boots, it did seem that her pants were causing somewhat of a problem. Of course, the video came with text as well as Miranda’s voice narrating the failed attempt to bend down.

“Pre-show problems! Being pretty ain’t pretty #tightbritches”

A male voice was heard asking Miranda if she could bend down. The answer was clearly no. The singer was then asked if the pants were going to rip – and yes, Miranda did say that they “possibly” would.

As to whether Miranda ever did manage to reach the floor, the answer is no. The beauty was seen laughing as she tried (and failed) to get her hands to grasp those boots, with her male companion eventually having to come to her aid and put them on for her.

Loading...

Miranda has been rocking some pretty stunning looks of late. The star has been promoting her “Wildcard” tour on social media, with gorgeous images of the star appearing to showcase her sexy side alongside her effortless charm. While a short skirt or a tiny pair of shorts will be donned by this star, the finish is never overdone with Miranda. Much like fellow singer Carrie Underwood, this singer comes with a killer pair of pins and enough great fashion sense to find the perfect ways to show them off. Then again, sometimes, a pair of pants can be a little bit too tight-fitting, as today seemed to prove.

Miranda will likely put on a great show regardless of the little backstage hiccup. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.