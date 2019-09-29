Jana Duggar Listens To Frank Sinatra After Attending A Wedding In Latest Instagram Update

Jana Duggar's 'love' for Chip and Joanna Gaines' Waco tourist attraction was evident in her Instagram video.

Jana Duggar has been exploring the Lone Star State as of late, and she visited one of her favorite Texas haunts after attending a friend’s wedding.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jana recently revealed that she’s back in Texas. She and her close friend, Laura DeMasie, are pictured enjoying iced coffee at a cafe in Austin in some of her latest Instagram photos, and Jana also documented their visit to the Texas Capitol building located downtown. Jana didn’t initially tell her followers why she and Laura were in Austin, but she’s since shared that they were there to attend a friend’s wedding.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old Counting On star uploaded a group photo that was snapped at the event. In the snapshot, Jana is wearing a conservative, knee-length dress with an empire waist. The bodice is off-white, and the skirt is black. She has on a pair of wedge heels with thick black straps, and she accessorized her look with an Apple watch. Laura is standing next to her in the photo. She’s sporting a flowy white dress with a pink floral print design. The breezy garment has an A-line skirt and ties at the waist. For her footwear, she chose a pair of tan pumps.

Jana revealed that this was her first Austin trip. Her post included a few photos of some of the places she’s already visited, and she asked her fans for recommendations of other interesting Austin locations to check out.

Her comments section was flooded with suggestions, and fans didn’t have to wait long to see where Jana chose to go. On Sunday, she shared a video on her Instagram stories updating her fans on what she did on Saturday night. Instead of checking out some of the town’s many live music venues, she headed over to Lady Bird Lake to watch Austin’s beloved colony of bats swarm out of their home beneath the Congress Avenue bridge.

After spending Saturday in Austin, Jana Duggar headed to a more familiar Texas town: Waco. As reported by Pop Culture, Jana has visited one of Waco’s biggest tourist attractions, Magnolia Market at the Silos, multiple times. The retail village is owned and operated by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, but Jana hasn’t met the home improvement gurus yet.

Jana was so excited to be visiting Magnolia Market again that she shared a video of the home decor store’s silos coming into view on her Instagram stories. As her vehicle approached her favorite place, she was listening to the Frank Sinatra song “I Love You.” Jana also made sure to mention Joanna Gaines in her video.

Joanna Gaines’ new coffee shop isn’t open yet, but Jana was able to keep her Magnolia Market-induced high going by stopping by Common Grounds, a small cafe near the Baylor University campus that’s popular with college students. She celebrated National Coffee Day by ordering a pumpkin spice latte.

Jana Duggar sure does seem to love the Lone Star State, so if the single Counting On star ever does settle down, fans should have their fingers crossed that it’s with a good ol’ boy from Texas.