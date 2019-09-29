Jeanine Pirro Blasts ‘Deranged’ Democrats, Says Donald Trump ‘Has Been Subjected To Unprecedented Maligning’

During the opening statement of Justice With Judge Jeanine broadcast on Saturday, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro defended President Donald Trump against attacks from “deranged” Democrats, Newsweek reports.

Pirro began her monologue by arguing that Trump has been “under siege” since taking office, taking aim at “deranged” Democrats, and the media.

“For over two years, the presidency of the United States has been under siege. Our commander-in-chief has been subjected to unprecedented maligning by the mainstream media, high-level Obama administration officials and disappointed, disgruntled and deranged Democrats.”

The former judge and district attorney characterized Trump as a victim, comparing the White House to “an ancient walled city.”

“It’s as if the White House is an ancient walled city with barbarians storming the gate looking to annihilate the outsider beholding to no one,” she said.

According to Pirro, the Democratic Party is still unable to accept the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, so Democrats now want to take “revenge” because Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“The radicals have been resisting and salivating at the chance to get revenge for their 2016 loss,” Pirro said.

The host also blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, echoing a right-wing talking point — amplified by the president himself — according to which former Vice President Joe Biden demanded that the Ukrainian government remove a prosecutor for investigating his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.

“Game on,” Pirro told Trump critics, looking straight into the camera.

As Newsweek notes, Pirro has been one of the president’s most loyal media allies, frequently defending him against Democratic attacks. The host even appeared at a Trump rally, drawing scrutiny from media watchdogs.

She has received more than $230,000 for speaking engagements from GOP groups since Trump took office, and earlier this year she came under fire for remarks made about Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Our All-Star Panel on Rep. Adam Schiff's parody on Trump's Ukraine call: pic.twitter.com/NdDRA6Dwap — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 29, 2019

Earlier this week, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry into Trump. According to a whistleblower complaint, Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into investigating Hunter Biden.

The transcript of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms the whistleblower’s allegations, and Trump is guilty of leveraging the power of the presidency to damage a political opponent, according to impeachment advocates.

Since the launching of the inquiry, the president has gone on the offensive, attacking the Democratic Party for launching what he claims is yet another “witch hunt” meant to force him out of office.