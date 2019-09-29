Miley Cyrus’ Family Would Reportedly Be Supportive Of Her Getting Back With Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus’ family is reportedly holding on to hope that she’ll get back together with her most recent ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus and Carter ended their brief relationship after about two months of dating. Before becoming a couple, the two women were reportedly close friends. Carter was also close with multiple members of Cyrus’ family.

According to Hollywood Life, while Cyrus and Carter shocked their loved ones and fans with their relationship, many members of their inner circle would be supportive if they decided to reconcile. Cyrus’ family, in particular, would reportedly be fine with them being together again and is reportedly more than comfortable with Carter continuing to be a part of their lives. The family reportedly knows that the two have been friends for years, and would reportedly not be surprised if they found their way back to each other.

“Her [Cyrus] family adores Kaitlynn and her sister Brandy is really close to Kaitlynn too. When Miley heals, they’d love to see them reconnect in that way even forever,” the insider added. “The romantic part of their relationship pausing has nothing to do with Kaitlynn. It truly was a ‘this is me and not you situation.'”

Both Cyrus and Carter found love with each other when they were reaching a crucial next step in their lives. The “Wrecking Ball” songstress recently filed for separation from her husband Liam Hemsworth less than one year after the couple tied the knot in December 2018. Since releasing a statement that the two had grown apart, Hemsworth filed for divorce just weeks later. The Hunger Games actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Carter also split from her husband, Brody Jenner, back in August. The reality stars both decided to end their marriage one year after tying the knot in Indonesia. While the couple’s marriage was never made legal in the U.S., they had been together since 2014. Jenner has since moved on to dating model Josie Canseco since it was announced that he and Carter were breaking up.

While Cyrus’ family would reportedly be in full support of her and Carter’s relationship, Cyrus is reportedly living her best single girl life. The “Slide Away” singer has been reportedly focusing on her music and getting back to the version of herself before she became a married woman. Her loved ones are reportedly in full support of this as well, and wants her to take the necessary time she needs.

“Everyone around her just wants her to take some time for herself and process and heal,” a source said.