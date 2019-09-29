Josie Canseco Packs On The PDA In New Photo Of Her Kissing Brody Jenner: ‘Lucky Me!’

The Victoria's Secret model is smitten with 'The Hills: New Beginnings' star.

Josie Canseco is enjoying her new beginnings with Brody Jenner. The daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco took to Instagram to post a photo of her kissing her new boyfriend Brody. In the black and white pic, the new couple pack on the PDA as Josie, 22, leans in for a kiss from the 36-year old Hills: New Beginnings star.

Brody replied to the post with a “nerd” and heart emoji. His mom, Linda Thompson, also gave the pic her seal of approval.

“Both are lucky! You two are so adorable,” the former Hee Haw Honey wrote in the comments section.

Pal DJ Ruckus also chimed in to ask, “Oh y’all going front street with it!?”

“Couple goals,” added another follower.

And another fan already has the new couple married: “Josie Jenner,” a follower wrote.

Brody and Josie’s fast-moving relationship first became Instagram official earlier this month when they both posted photos from a vacation in Montana. Josie took to Instagram to post a photo of her and Brody holding hands and leaning in for a kiss while horseback riding.

It’s clear these lovebirds have no problem packing on the PDA, as can be seen from Josie’s new Instagram photo below.

Brody’s new relationship comes less than two months after he announced his split from wife Kaitlynn Carter. While his mom Linda liked his longtime love Kaitlynn and had even hoped she and Brody would have babies together (The Hills viewers saw her not-so-subtle hints about that topic last season), she seems to be happy with Brody’s new girlfriend immediately after the end of his longtime relationship.

Thompson told Us Weekly that Josie is a good match for her son because they “like the same things.”

“Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and a New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does too. They both love animals [and] both have great, huge hearts for animals and animal rescue…. They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

Loading...

Linda also told In Touch Weekly that Josie is a “darling” girl and that she sees the relationship as a longterm one for her son.

While Brody has seemingly moved way on from his marriage to Kaitlynn — the two have vowed to remain best friends– the Foray co-founder recently ended her whirlwind relationship with singer Miley Cyrus after a headline-making hookup in Italy.

Brody Jenner’s MTV reality show, The Hills: New Beginnings, has been renewed for a second season. If his new relationship keeps going like this, fans can expect to see a lot more of Josie Canseco.