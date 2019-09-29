‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Drives Fans Wild Jogging On The Beach In Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Yanet Garcia doesn’t seem to need much to drive her fanbase wild. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” now comes with far more than her television career – Yanet is nothing short of a full-blown sensation. The popular Mexican is followed by 11.6 million individuals on Instagram, with fans appearing in it for everything from the gym body to the infectious personality.

Yanet’s video today showed her with her new four-legged friend. Followers of the Latina’s Instagram will know that she introduced her pup to social media earlier this month, with the star seen posing for an adorable beach snapshot with her pet. As The Inquisitr reported, Yanet appeared in a striped upper paired with Daisy Dukes, although today’s video seems to have brought a lot more from the outfit: the image didn’t show the top’s cropped nature or the fact that Yanet may have been rocking a braless look.

It looks like Yanet and her pup have made their joint running debut. Yanet’s video today showed her jogging along the beach with a Santa Monica, California geo-tag placing the Mexican outside of her native country. Yanet was looking gorgeous as she jogged alongside her fluffy pup, with the video mostly seeming to see the star fully focused on little Mamacita – this new addition to Yanet’s life now comes with its own social media account and over 3,000 followers.

Views are through the roof. Yanet’s video clocked in over 128,000 of them in the space of 50 minutes, with the same time frame bringing in over 220 fan comments. While many came in Spanish – Yanet’s fanbase is largely Spanish-speaking – some responses did come from Anglophones.

“Omg!!!! Keeping running,” one fan wrote.

“I almost didn’t notice the dog” was another comment appearing to come from a somewhat-distracted fan.

“Boom boom boom,” another user said.

The buzz came in fast – Yanet does tend to have that effect on her fans. In fact, part of this star’s charm seems to be that she opts out of pushing things too far. While fellow social media sensations will post raunchy bikini snaps in suggestive poses, Yanet keeps things light. A two-piece will be donned alongside her now-famous Daisy Dukes, but the vibe is never too provocative from this hottie. Rather, it’s Yanet’s simple charm, gorgeous smile, and killer workout body that seem to do the trick for her fans.

“And nobody’s looking at the dog” seemed to see another fan loving the video.

“Wou,” another wrote – possibly meaning “wow.”

Yanet seems to have posted a fair few updates with her pooch since introducing him to social media this month. Fans wishing to see more of Yanet should follow her Instagram.